MCSO deputy saves owl that was found in the middle of the road
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say an owl is now safe, thanks to an attentive deputy who was heading to a call.
According to a post made on MCSO's verified Facebook page, a deputy spotted the owl after noticing a feather trail on the road.
"[The deputy] suspected it might have gotten hit by a car. He approached the owl and did a quick body scan and luckily the owl looked okay," read a portion of the post.
The deputy, according to officials with MCSO, then took the owl to a tree away from the road.
(Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)