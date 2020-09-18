MCSO deputy saves owl that was found in the middle of the road

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say an owl is now safe, thanks to an attentive deputy who was heading to a call.

According to a post made on MCSO's verified Facebook page, a deputy spotted the owl after noticing a feather trail on the road.

"[The deputy] suspected it might have gotten hit by a car. He approached the owl and did a quick body scan and luckily the owl looked okay," read a portion of the post.

The deputy, according to officials with MCSO, then took the owl to a tree away from the road.