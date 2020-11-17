MCSO detention officer arrested, accused of domestic violence

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says one of its detention officers was arrested on domestic violence charges.

MCSO says Medardo Sanchez was off-duty when he was arrested by Phoenix police on Nov. 16.

Sanchez was booked into jail and will be placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

"MCSO will always be intolerant on criminal behavior, to include circumstances when our employees are accused of unlawful behavior. We are not above the law and will be held to the highest ethical standard that is expected of a leading law enforcement agency," the agency said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.