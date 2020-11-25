MCSO detention officer dies in car accident on State Route 85

article

A detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has died after being involved in an accident on State Route 85, officials said on Nov. 24.

Detention Officer Folsome was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Thursday, officials said. MCSO did not release his full name.

“This loss is tragic and heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone in a statement. “I ask that Officer Folsome’s family receive all the love and support possible during this time of sadness and loss.”

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.