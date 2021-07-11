MCSO finds body of husband, father of 4 who went missing in Bartlett Lake

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a witness saw a man go underwater at Bartlett Lake on Saturday and never come back up during a monsoon storm.

On Saturday night, the man reportedly went underwater near the dam. Days later, his body was found.

The family identifies the man as Naseer Mohammed, a loving father of four girls who was always there for someone.

"We struggle a lot where we are right now," said Mohammed Mohsin, his brother, who stands with their other brother Ahmed Mohammed on July 13.

They watched as dive teams searched for their brother in the lake.

On Saturday, they say Mohammed was in a kayak on the lake while his girls, wife and mom watched onshore when a monsoon roared in.

"The last my mom's seeing him, he was just waving his hands and it was a heavy storm and heavy rain," Mohsin said.

They say he was a good swimmer but the storm was too strong.

Naseer worked in IT and was his family's only source of income.

The family has created a GoFundMe and it can be found here: http://gofundme.com/f/HelpNaseerFamily

Naseer Mohammed went missing in Bartlett Lake on July 10. Photo courtesy of Mohammed Mohsin

Search efforts by the sheriff's office

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office used dive teams to conduct searches about 20-30 deep, 30-feet from the boat ramp.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve used helicopters and underwater robotic vehicles when divers needed breaks.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: