MCSO makes a renewed call for help in solving teens' Mount Ord deaths

The Brief MCSO is asking the public to come forward with any information you might have about the deaths of Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17. They were found dead on Mount Ord with gunshot wounds on May 26. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.



Tuesday, June 10, marks two weeks since two Valley teenagers were found tragically shot to death while on a camping trip near Mount Ord in the Tonto National Forest.

What we know:

On June 10, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) made a renewed plea for the public to come forward with any information from that weekend.

The two teens, Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17, were found in a separate location from their car on May 26. The two Arcadia High School students were just five days into summer break on a camping trip to Mount Ord.

MCSO has called this a double homicide and a murder investigation, listing their deaths as suspicious.

Dig deeper:

What happened to Pandora and Evan? Well, two weeks later, the investigation is still active.

On June 10, MCSO said, "Despite exhaustive efforts and the pursuit of all available leads, detectives have thus far been unable to develop actionable results."

Investigators are turning to the community, asking for any information or details, no matter how small. All tips will be handled with discretion and can remain anonymous.

The sheriff's office believes that information from the public could be critical in solving this case, bringing answers and justice to the victims and their families.

Related article

MCSO's June 10 statement reads, in full, "The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in connection with an active investigation, which involves two victims who tragically lost their lives due to gunshot wounds in the Mt. Ord area. Despite exhaustive efforts and the pursuit of all available leads, detectives have thus far been unable to develop actionable results. We are appealing to community members to come forward with any information that may assist in moving this investigation forward. Even details that may seem minor or irrelevant could prove critical to resolving the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602 876-TIPS. All tips will be handled with discretion, and anonymous submissions are welcome. Below is what have been release so far on this incident. At this time, the circumstances surrounding their deaths are being treated as suspicious. MCSO is seeking the community’s assistance. If you have any information—no matter how small—that may be relevant to this case, we strongly encourage you to come forward. Your help could be critical in bringing answers and justice to the victims and their families. We thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our community."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602 876-TIPS.