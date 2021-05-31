MCSO: Man drowns while out on Salt River

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say an investigation is underway following a drowning along the Salt River.

According to a brief statement, deputies were dispatched to a drowning call just after 4:00 p.m. on May 31 at the Sheep Crossing area of the Salt River.

"According to witnesses, an adult male was swimming when he went under and didn’t immediately resurface," read a portion of the statement.

The person, according to investigators, was located with the help of other swimmers. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the person did not survive.

Officials say it is not known at this time as to why the man went underwater.

