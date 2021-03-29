MCSO: Man shot several times in Mesa, suspect sought

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot several times in Mesa.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened during the late-night hours of March 28 near Hawes Road and University Drive.

Deputies say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The suspect believed to have been involved in the shooting left the scene in a gray Chrysler 300. He's described as a white man in his 30s, with a black and white beard.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

