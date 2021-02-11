MCSO: Missing child from south Phoenix found safe, father detained

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a young child who was reportedly kidnapped near 71st Avenue and Roeser on Thursday by her father has been found safe.

Officials said on Friday Aurora Petrin was found and is safe. Her father, Tyler Garbett, has been detained and detectives are investigating.

Tyler Garbett and Aurora Petrin

Officials say they were driving with the mother when the mom allowed Garbett to drive the vehicle for a short distance. The family stopped near 71st Avenue and Roeser to check their mail.

When the mother left the vehicle, Garbett took off with Aurora in the back seat.

The father has a history of drug abuse, officials say.

Authorities outside of a home near 68th Avenue and Roeser

