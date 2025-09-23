MCSO unveils body scanners to curb jail contraband

The Brief The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is now using new body scanners at its jail to prevent inmates from smuggling in drugs, weapons, and other contraband. Since the scanners were installed, they have already helped officials find a loaded handgun and a pocket knife on inmates.



What they're saying:

"We've seen an increase of individuals trying to bring in drugs and other contraband into our jail system," said MCSO Deputy Chief Mike Dawson.

Dawson said inmates are hiding drugs inside their body cavities. Shortly after Sheriff Jerry Sheridan took office, he looked into new technology, and inmates now go through the scanners before getting patted down.

"So, the very first thing that happens when they come in is they go through these X-ray body scanners," Dawson said.

The jail has two different types of scanners that do the same job. In one, the inmate moves side to side; in the other, the inmate stays in place.

Dawson said the machines don't replace "good old fashion police detention work" and the traditional pat search. He called the scanners "just the first step."

Dig deeper:

Since the machines were installed, they have successfully found a fully loaded handgun on an inmate, as well as a pocket knife in an inmate's hand.

"We get lists by the week of finds that we have in here," Dawson said. "Anything from small bags of powder, pills, we find all kinds of contraband in here."