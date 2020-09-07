Expand / Collapse search
MCSO: Woman killed in ATV crash in Salt River bottom near 75th Avenue

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Laveen
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

LAVEEN, Ariz. - Authorities say a woman was killed in an ATV crash on Sept. 6 in the Salt River bottom near 75th Avenue.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 10:30 p.m. when the ATV rolled over in the river bottom area. Authorities say this is a desolate area with no lighting.

A woman in her 20s sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

The driver and another passenger sustained minor injuries.

MCSO says none of the passengers were wearing helmets and the woman who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt.

No alcohol was involved in the crash.

