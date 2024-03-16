Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries have both soared to over half a billion dollars

Mega Millions and Powerball have both racked up some serious jackpots after weeks of rollovers.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at an estimated $875 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing after no tickets matched Friday night.

The winning numbers for the drawing on March. 15 were: 13 25 50 51 66 - 6.

The jackpot has grown since it was last won on Dec. 8, 2023 in California. This is only the sixth time in the nearly 22-year history of the Mega Millions game that the jackpot has been this large.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

But Mega Millions isn’t the only current multi-million dollar jackpot.

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $600 million after no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday, officials said.

That jackpot has grown since it was last won on Jan. 1, 2024 in Michigan.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball tickets are also $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.