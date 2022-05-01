Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
6
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

'Megan Thee Stallion Day:' Houston-native honored with official proclamation, key to city

By Ahmed Sharma
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston
Houston-Mayor-Sylvester-Turner-with-Megan-Thee-Stallion-Photo-courtesy-of-Megan-Thee-Stallion-via-Instagram.jpg article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with Megan Thee Stallion (Photo courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion via Instagram)

HOUSTON - Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion has continuously made the city proud and was given a special honor this weekend. 

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

The three-time Grammy-winning recording artist, songwriter, and philanthropist, whose real name is Megan Pete, posted on her Instagram that she received a key to the city. 

Additionally, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced in an official proclamation that May 2, 2022, would be known as "Megan Thee Stallion Day." The date coincides with Pete's late grandmother and mother's birthday. 

"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities," Mayor Turner said. "She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion chooses YWCA Houston as first $25,000 recipient