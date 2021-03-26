Members of Arizona National Guard reunited with family after overseas deployment

There was an emotional homecoming for a group of National Guard members on March 26, as they return from a year-long deployment overseas.

Family and friends of the soldiers waited at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for their safe return. 120 members of the 3666th Maintenance Company were among the first deployed after the pandemic began, and as a result, they are coming back to a home that is now noticeably different.

After the 120 guardmembers got off a plane, a small ceremony was held to thank them for their service. Then, they got to run to see their families.

The guardmembers were deployed in Iraq and Kuwait to support Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Spartan Shield. There, they provided maintenance services and support for heavy equipment, fighting materials, and more.

"It is a huge day for families. This is for the families. These soldiers work so hard," said Gen. Michael McGuire.

"There are no words. Yeah, the best way would be overwhelmed," said Specialist Cadon Shelley. "Across the world, you would have decent cell phone service, you would keep in touch, but you are worried about things going on at home, which is coronavirus and her safety."

Specialist Shelly says what he missed most, besides his wife, was her cooking and pasta.