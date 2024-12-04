Mercedes Vega murder suspect due in court on Dec. 4 for arraignment

article

The Brief Sencere Hayes, 22, is accused of killing Mercedes Vega in 2023. Vega's body was found in a burning car along Interstate 10 in Tonopah. Hayes was arrested in Tennessee and extradited to Arizona.



The man accused of killing a Tempe woman whose body was found in a burning car is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Dec. 4.

Sencere Hayes, 22, is accused of killing Mercedes Vega and dumping her body in the desert. Vega's body was found in a burning car along Interstate 10 in April 2023.

Investigators say Vega was taken from her apartment before being beaten, shot and burned.

Hayes is accused of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and auto theft. He was extradited to Arizona after being arrested in Tennessee in November.

He made his initial court appearance last week in front of a Maricopa County Superior Court judge. He is currently jailed on a $2 million bond.