Mercedes Vega murder suspect extradited to Arizona

The Brief Sencere Hayes, 22, was arrested in the murder of Mercedes Vega. Vega's burned body was found in a car last year. Hayes was arrested in Tennessee and extradited to Arizona.



A man arrested in the murder of a young Valley woman made his first court appearance in Arizona.

Sencere Hayes, 22, is accused of taking part in the murder of Mercedes Vega and dumping her body in the desert.

Hayes was extradited to Arizona from Tennessee on Sunday. He appeared before a Maricopa County judge on Nov. 25. His bond was set at $2 million.

Vega's body was found in a burning car along Interstate 10 in April 2023. Police say she had been beaten, shot and burned. Hayes was arrested in Chatanooga on Nov. 11.

Hayes is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 4.

Sencere Hayes (left) and Mercedes Vega (right)