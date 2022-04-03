DPS: Mesa motorcyclist killed after crashing into stopped car on US-60, then hit by another driver

article

Westbound traffic near US-60 at Dobson Road was brought to a halt Sunday night after a deadly three-car crash involving a motorcyclist, the Arizona Department of Transportation said on April 3.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says, "Per preliminary info, a motorcycle collided with a passenger car stopped in the roadway. The motorcycle rider was then hit by another passenger car. Unknown why the initial vehicle was stopped in the roadway. The motorcycle rider is deceased."

Westbound road closures have been lifted.

The motorcyclist hasn't been identified.

No further information is available.

