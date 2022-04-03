Expand / Collapse search

DPS: Mesa motorcyclist killed after crashing into stopped car on US-60, then hit by another driver

Published 
Updated 6:19PM
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

MESA, Ariz. - Westbound traffic near US-60 at Dobson Road was brought to a halt Sunday night after a deadly three-car crash involving a motorcyclist, the Arizona Department of Transportation said on April 3.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says, "Per preliminary info, a motorcycle collided with a passenger car stopped in the roadway. The motorcycle rider was then hit by another passenger car. Unknown why the initial vehicle was stopped in the roadway. The motorcycle rider is deceased."

Westbound road closures have been lifted.

The motorcyclist hasn't been identified.

No further information is available.

Phoenix area bicyclists say there's a rise in crashes involving cars after 3 deaths in a few days
article

Phoenix area bicyclists say there's a rise in crashes involving cars after 3 deaths in a few days

Bike enthusiasts say crashes involving cars are on the rise after the Phoenix area has seen three fatal collisions in just a few days. Two of those crashes are hit-and-runs, police say.

Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Phoenix
article

Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Phoenix

According to Phoenix Police, 66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk near 32nd Street and Thomas Road when he was hit by a car.

Vacant restaurant catches on fire in Phoenix, fire officials say
article

Vacant restaurant catches on fire in Phoenix, fire officials say

The fire caused some serious structural damage to the restaurant. Fire officials say this is the second fire at the location in a month.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: