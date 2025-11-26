Mesa dentist accused of new sex exploitation charges after second arrest

article

The Brief Mesa dentist Logan Cornwell, 34, was taken back into custody after police say they found multiple videos of naked children at his home, leading to five new counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, separate from his original charge of luring a minor. Cornwell remains in jail after a judge denied his bond. The Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners has confirmed his dental license has been suspended.



A Mesa dentist already charged with luring a minor is facing new allegations, including five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in a separate case.

What we know:

Logan Cornwell, 34, who owns a dental office in Mesa, was first arrested in October. He was accused of contacting an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old boy and offering to meet in exchange for money.

When police arrested him, they reported finding a firearm, more than $16,000 in cash, two cellphones and condoms in his possession. Cornwell pleaded not guilty and posted $75,000 bail.

He was taken back into custody Nov. 25 after police served a search warrant at his home and reportedly found multiple videos of naked children.

Dig deeper:

Cornwell appeared in court early Wednesday morning. His attorney denied the allegations, claiming the videos were confiscated when Cornwell was not home and lacked time-stamps.

"There's no indication as to who took these videos," his attorney said. "I state that not to say that he didn't do it as much as to say that no one knows who did it. These could have been taken by anybody, including the subjects of the videos."

What's next:

The judge did not allow Cornwell to bond out of jail, and he is expected back in court next month. The Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners has confirmed Cornwell's license has been suspended.