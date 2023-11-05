Mesa family has a message for those who destroyed their Christmas decorations

An East Valley family is picking up the pieces after vandals destroyed their Christmas decorations, and the crime was caught on camera.

The family gets an early start on Christmas every year. It's a tradition that dates back 25 years.

"Who does that to Christmas decorations?" Shelley Pelky asked.

She and Michael Pelky woke up to find a slashed snowman, a destroyed archway and cracked candy canes.

"Cut our lights right here, they pulled them down the street," Michael said.

Their surveillance camera captured video of what appears to be some kids tearing down their brand-new archway.

"For them to ruin that," Shelley said, "It was just unthinkable."

The couple spent the past 25 years lovingly putting the display up together.

"It is Jesus' birthday, and he is the light of the world. Look how many lights we have. Isn't that cool?" Shelley said.

Their first purchase was a nativity set quickly followed by Santa on the moon.

For the Pelky family, it's more than just putting on a cool show. Every year they raise money for a struggling family in their community.

Whether it's Christmastime or not, they say they'll always be there to help others in need, and that includes the kids who did this.

"We forgive you. We truly forgive you and if you need help, come and talk to us."