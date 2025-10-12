'Flooded completely': Mesa homeowner awakes to home covered in water

The Brief A major water main or culvert burst flooded at least four homes in a Mesa neighborhood early Sunday morning. The water broke through cinderblock walls and left homes completely flooded, causing significant property loss for residents.



Storms pounded a Mesa neighborhood off Broadway Road and Loop 202 on Oct 12. The floods that followed took down block walls and filled homes and yards with water and mud.

The flooding was so strong that it destroyed multiple walls and turned this street into a river for hours.

Like most people in the Valley, the homeowners don’t have flood insurance, and with their homes filled with mud, they’re worried about how they’re going to pay to fix all of this.

Local perspective:

When Julie Egelhoff Honea heard a noise around 3 a.m., she didn’t know what to think.

"We woke up to, I woke up to a loud kaboom. And my dogs barking and growling," said Honea, a Mesa homeowner.

When she got up, she stepped in something wet.

"Water up to right here," she said, indicating the level. "And I came out and noticed that our house was flooding and our yard was flooding."

When she and her husband went outside, they noticed water had burst through multiple cinderblock walls in their yard, coming from the overflowing culvert behind their home.

Dig deeper:

Honea's home wasn't the only one affected. Neighbors said the water flowed through the neighborhood for hours, affecting at least four homes and washing debris out on to the street.

"The whole entire inside of my house is flooded completely," Honea said. 'this is very hard for me. I've got lots of things that are damaged. I don't know what I'm going to afford to be able to fix this. I've lost, I don't know yet how much I've lost in property, pictures, antiques, things like that."

One of Julie’s biggest concerns was the welfare of her three dogs and six cats.

"So far, my dogs have been in and out of wet kennels all day," she said. "I'm trying to find people that will help me foster them until I can get this fixed."

Neighbors said the culvert behind the home has been flood concern for years.

"They are supposed to take care of it before it needs to be taken care of so this doesn't happen, especially monsoons season," neighbor Diane Wingerson said.

Despite numerous calls and complaints to her Homeowner's Association Specialist, Honea and others said they never see it being cleaned out.

"I went and took pictures and sent it to them and I said at least five or six months ago. And it hasn't been it hasn't changed since then," neighbor Daniel DaCosta said.

"I want the people to take responsibility of them not taking care of what we supposedly pay for," Honea said.

What's next:

FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reached out to the neighborhoods HOA's Specialist about their concerns, but did not receive an immediate response.

Anyone who can provide help to Julie or her neighbors can reach out to the FOX 10.

