Mesa officer injured in shooting, no suspects outstanding: PD
MESA, Ariz. - An officer was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the East Valley.
What we know:
According to Mesa Police, the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 29 near Sossaman and Ray Roads.
One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.
The public is asked to avoid the area due to the investigation.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police didn't release any additional suspect information.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Mesa Police Department