Mesa officer injured in shooting, no suspects outstanding: PD

An officer was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the East Valley.

What we know:

According to Mesa Police, the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 29 near Sossaman and Ray Roads.

One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police didn't release any additional suspect information.

