Mesa officer injured in shooting, no suspects outstanding: PD

By and
Updated  October 29, 2025 6:29am MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix
Officer hurt in shooting near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

A Mesa officer was hurt in a shooting on Oct. 29 near Sossaman and Ray Roads. Police say there are no outstanding suspects. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

MESA, Ariz. - An officer was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the East Valley.

What we know:

According to Mesa Police, the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 29 near Sossaman and Ray Roads.

One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police didn't release any additional suspect information.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Mesa Police Department

