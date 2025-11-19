Mesa officer involved in possible weather-related crash

The Brief A Mesa police officer and another driver were involved in a crash, which officials suspect was weather-related. The officer was taken to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation but is reported to be OK; the other driver was not injured.



A Mesa officer was involved in a crash with another driver on Nov. 19.

What we know:

Police said both the driver and officer were OK.

"The officer was shaken up and taken to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation," the police department said. The other driver was not injured, and was not taken for evaluation.

Officials believe the crash may have been weather related, citing the slick roadways due to rain and hail from Wednesday's thunderstorms.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding who is at fault, and the identities of both drivers were not released.