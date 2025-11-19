Mesa officer involved in possible weather-related crash
MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa officer was involved in a crash with another driver on Nov. 19.
What we know:
Police said both the driver and officer were OK.
"The officer was shaken up and taken to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation," the police department said. The other driver was not injured, and was not taken for evaluation.
Officials believe the crash may have been weather related, citing the slick roadways due to rain and hail from Wednesday's thunderstorms.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding who is at fault, and the identities of both drivers were not released.
The Source: Mesa Police Department