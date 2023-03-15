'Suspect down' in Mesa officer-involved shooting, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near University Drive and Alma School Road.
Police told FOX 10 that no officers were hurt, and a suspect is down. The severity of those injuries are unclear.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.
University is shut down between Alma School and Longmore for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
The scene of an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.