'Suspect down' in Mesa officer-involved shooting, police say

By May Phan
Published 
Updated 9:52AM
Police Shootings
FOX 10 photojournalist Rick Davis has the latest on an officer-involved shooting investigation in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near University Drive and Alma School Road.

Police told FOX 10 that no officers were hurt, and a suspect is down. The severity of those injuries are unclear.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

University is shut down between Alma School and Longmore for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

