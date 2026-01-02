Mesa property owner removes Emily Pike memorial; supporters quickly rebuild

The Brief Supporters rebuilt a roadside memorial for Emily Pike at a Mesa intersection Friday after a property owner removed the tribute, sparking a debate over the site's future as her 2025 murder remains unsolved. Federal investigators are offering a $175,000 reward for information regarding Pike's death, with supporters arguing the memorial is a vital tool to keep the case in the public eye.



The roadside memorial for Emily Pike, whose dismembered remains were found inside trash bags nearly a year ago, was rebuilt Friday after the property owner removed the tribute and placed it in a nearby bin.

What we know:

The memorial sits at the intersection of Mesa Drive and McKellips Road, the last place Pike was seen alive in January 2025. Her remains were discovered near Globe the following month, but her murder remains unsolved.

Supporters returned to the corner Jan. 2 to restore the site after discovering the banners and mementos had been discarded.

"They took all her things out of the trash, and they put them back up," said Celeste Bonito-Nash. "This memorial keeps Emily Pike’s name in their mouth. This keeps her alive."

'You left it in a trash can’

"Think about this case specifically and how she was left in trash bags and all that," Jared Marquez said. "It’s one thing to clean up and remove the whole thing. But you left it in a trash can, so her picture can be seen, so her stuff can be seen, to let the community know that her memorial is not wanted."

The other side:

The property owner, who declined an on-camera interview, said he removed the memorial because it was placed on his land without permission, and he did not know who to contact. He stated he left the items in a bin so they could be retrieved.

A neighbor expressed concern that the memorial would become a permanent fixture.

"I’m all for having a memorial, I just think there has to be a time limit. That’s my personal opinion. This is my neighborhood and I see a lot of clutter. I get a lot of litter. This specific memorial has been here since February of 2025," the neighbor said. "When does it turn from a memorial to litter?"

Pike's supporters argue it is a necessary reminder of a case that lacks closure.

What you can do:

Pike’s aunt was not ready to speak publicly Friday, though the property owner has reportedly agreed to talk with her to discuss the site’s future.

Federal investigators are currently offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing. You can contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs to report a tip in this case.