Mesa senior brings joy to memory care residents with movies and music

The Brief A retired Navy veteran who lives at a Mesa assisted living facility visits memory care residents and shows them new movies and different kinds of music each week. It started by supporting a late friend in memory care, and the visits became routine, bringing smiles and joy to his neighbors.



A Mesa senior in assisted living is giving back to those with dementia, and he's doing it through movies and music.

What we know:

Pete Mortenson has been making toes tap for many residents at Pegasus Landing's "Connections" memory care program in Mesa.

The retired Navy veteran has lived at Pegasus Landing for over four years, and every week, he picks a movie from his collection, or music, and will set up a time to watch the film or introduce neighbors to new styles of music.

It's not just about introducing them to something, but more so, it's the quality time, conversation and happiness it all brings.

Pete Mortenson

What they're saying:

"Just make them smile. I can do that. Most of them like the music, so just to make them happy a little bit, because they will sit, and they will watch it," Mortenson said.

What started as a daily visit to support a late friend who moved into memory care has bloomed into a weekly rhythm, bringing all the residents together.

He says he's always had a love for music and his kids and grandkids all play something, and it doesn't matter the genre.

"I just like it. I like to be around them. I mean, I know they're enjoying the concert, you know, and they just sit there, and watch it and I bring a little happiness to them and I enjoy that," Mortenson said.

He continues to live in assisted living but makes regular time to visit those in memory care.

His movie collection is still growing, and so are the conversations that spark during every sitting.