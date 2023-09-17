Mexico plastic surgery nearly kills Phoenix woman; rocket launch seen from Arizona: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include the report of an Arizona woman who went to Mexico for a Brazilian butt lift that nearly killed her, and the story of a former Buckeye teacher accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with an underage student.

Here are the top stories from Sept. 10-16.

1. Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in Arizona

Featured article

2. Phoenix woman nearly dies after getting plastic surgery in Mexico, and she's not alone

Featured article

3. Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas concert at last minute, fans disgusted after waiting in 100-degree heat

Featured article

4. Did you see it? Rocket launch produced streak of light, contrail that was seen in parts of AZ, CA

Featured article

5. In Arizona first, marijuana dispensary workers go on strike

Featured article

6. More Las Vegas hotels are nixing this free perk

Featured article

7. Former Buckeye teacher arrested after alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with a student

Featured article

8. Utah mommy blogger accused of child abuse hospitalized after 'life threatening' issue in jail: court docs

Featured article

9. Arizona man accused of leaving his twin children at home while he went gambling | Crime Files

Featured article

10. Parent arrested during fight at Sunnyslope High School