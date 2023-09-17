Mexico plastic surgery nearly kills Phoenix woman; rocket launch seen from Arizona: this week's top stories

Arizona Crime Files: Sept. 9-16
Our top crime stories for the week of Sept. 9: A former Buckeye teacher arrested after alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with a student; a pastor accused of brokering trafficked patients in a sober living scheme; two women accused of stealing from seniors at Scottsdale grocery stores; a Sunnyslope parent arrested during fight at school; and an 'armed and dangerous' fugitive apprehended in Coolidge.
Here are the top stories from Sept. 10-16.
1. Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in Arizona
So what is the minimum annual income required in 2023 for a family of four to be middle class in Arizona? Consumer Affairs found that number by using a calculator provided by the Pew Research Center and an inflation calculator provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
2. Phoenix woman nearly dies after getting plastic surgery in Mexico, and she's not alone
A woman in Phoenix trusted that she found a reputable plastic surgery clinic in Mexico, but soon learned that she was part of a group of people coming down with a deadly infection. She started seeing patients pass away one by one and hoped she wasn't next.
3. Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas concert at last minute, fans disgusted after waiting in 100-degree heat
Thinking out loud was not in Ed Sheeran's best interest Saturday night, after the musician was ridiculed by fans for canceling his Las Vegas concert at Allegiant Stadium less than an hour before the show was scheduled to begin.
4. Did you see it? Rocket launch produced streak of light, contrail that was seen in parts of AZ, CA
We've been getting a lot of calls about a streak of light and contrail that was over the evening sky on Sept. 14. Now, we are getting some answer over what may have caused it.
5. In Arizona first, marijuana dispensary workers go on strike
In the first labor action of its kind in Arizona, workers with one marijuana dispensary in the Phoenix area went on strike over demands for better pay and working conditions.
6. More Las Vegas hotels are nixing this free perk
More hotels and resorts along the Las Vegas Strip that used to offer this free perk are now enforcing fees.
7. Former Buckeye teacher arrested after alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with a student
42-year-old Jessica Kramer was arrested at her home after an investigation led detectives to believe she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student at Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.
8. Utah mommy blogger accused of child abuse hospitalized after 'life threatening' issue in jail: court docs
A Utah parenting and lifestyle blogger recently accused of child abuse suffered a "life-threatening medical injury" in jail, according to court documents. Jodi Hildebrandt and her business partner Ruby Franke, who ran a joint parenting YouTube page called ConneXions Classroom, were charged with six counts of child abuse each after Utah police located two of Franke's six children, who were malnourished and emaciated, at Hildebrandt's home on Aug. 30.
9. Arizona man accused of leaving his twin children at home while he went gambling | Crime Files
A Peoria man is accused of child abuse, according to court documents, after he allegedly left his kids at home while playing at the casino.
10. Parent arrested during fight at Sunnyslope High School
Police say a student was also arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center. The student is accused of assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.