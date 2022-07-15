Expand / Collapse search
Michigan man wins record-setting $6 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 2 Detroit
6mil winner article

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man won Michigan's largest scratch-off lottery ticket prize recently.

The 30-year-old from Cheboygan County won $6 million on the new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game.

"It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting $6 million," he said. "I haven’t stopped shaking since I scratched the ticket off."

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart at 8114 Mill Street in Vanderbilt.

"I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on pay day," he said. "I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted to try it.

"We stopped at the store on the way to work so that I could buy one, and I scratched it when I got in my car. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, I started shaking and showed my friend. We were both freaking out!"

The man chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.