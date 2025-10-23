Microburst victims seek aid at new Tempe assistance center

The Brief The city of Tempe opened a Disaster Assistance Center to help hundreds of residents impacted by the Oct. 13 microburst, offering access to a dozen organizations that provide aid ranging from food and shelter to utility assistance and construction help. The center, which marks a shift from the city's initial focus on immediate life safety, also features agencies like the Registrar of Contractors to warn victims against fraud from unlicensed "storm chasers" seeking to profit from the damage.



What we know:

About a dozen organizations, including the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), circled the conference room, offering services to hundreds of residents impacted by the Oct. 13 storm.

"I came here today to see if I could get some assistance with one of my fences at my property that was blown down," said resident Steve Boyd.

Monique Rodriguez, interim emergency manager for the City of Tempe, said the city's initial focus on life safety and utilities has shifted to offering broader resources.

"So our initial efforts were focused on life safety," Rodriguez said. "We believe that we’ve been able to assist most of those utilities in getting back in action, and then we shifted our focus to what other resources we can offer."

Agencies like the Arizona Registrar of Contractors Office are also present to guard against fraud.

"We have storm chasers that are probably coming out here and parading around, masquerading around that they may be this licensed entity," said Alex Figueroa of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors Office, urging residents to check licenses.

Boyd was optimistic after his visit, saying, "Fortunately, I think I’m on the right pathway, so I’m glad I came."

What you can do:

The Disaster Assistance Center will be open until 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 1701 S. College Avenue in Tempe.