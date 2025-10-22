Center opens for microburst victims still without gas, A/C

The Brief Nine days after a microburst in Tempe, residents at a heavily damaged apartment complex are still without basic utilities like gas and air conditioning. The City of Tempe is opening a Disaster Assistance Center on Thursday to connect affected residents with resources, including shelter and aid. The Red Cross is mobilizing meal services, and city officials are continuing damage assessments, with over 250 self-reported cases so far.



It has been nine days since a microburst tore through Tempe, and for some families, the struggle is far from over.

Residents at one damaged apartment complex near Mill and Southern Avenues said they are still living without gas and air conditioning. Now, the city is stepping in with a new level of help.

What we know:

The city of Tempe and Red Cross continue to help residents since the microburst hit. However, some residents are still living in the dark.

"I mean, I still don't have gas. I mean, we don't have gas at all. I don't have air in my unit," said Sentry Apartments tenant Theresa Brown.

Brown lives at Sentry Apartments — one of the most damaged complexes after the microburst hit on Oct. 13. She said she’s been trying to get answers ever since.

"I'm constantly sending emails to them every day to find out an update," Brown said.

Just a few doors down, other residents like tenant Johana Olvera are also struggling without basic needs.

"We didn't have electricity, water or gas," Olvera said. "At this moment, we don't have air conditioning. It's been since this happened last Monday. So a week."

What the City is Doing:

The city of Tempe has offered shelter and showers to anyone impacted by the storm. On Oct. 23, they'll open the Disaster Assistance Center at Community Christian Church on College Avenue.

"So we realize that this has impacted and upended lives through the disaster assistance," Monique Rodriguez, the interim emergency manager for the city said. "And we're really hoping to be able to get resources and connect people with the needs that they have."

The center opens at noon and will remain open through Saturday, Oct. 25.

"We’re still actively doing damage assessments," Rodriguez said. "About 250 self-reported damages that our teams are validating."

The Red Cross is also mobilizing meal services for those in need, handing out dinner to tenants.

What they're saying:

"I'm so thankful because that's what we need every day since we don't have gas and I guess our air conditioning is not working," Olvera said.

Several Tempe residents were hit hard by the storm, but those who can still stay in their damaged homes said they’re thankful to have a place to call home.

"I know Tempe has set up a lot of resources for everybody, which I just think is great," said a Chaparral Village resident. "We're fortunate that we can stay here. We have some temporary fixes in place, so we are able to remain in the home and not change things up. Like I said, our youngest is special needs and routine is very important."

What's next:

City officials say they’ll continue assessing damage into next week.

What you can do:

Residents and business owners can report damage here.