Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Military aircraft crashes in Imperial County, California

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:54PM
Military
FOX 11

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - A military aircraft crashed on Wednesday afternoon in Imperial County.

The crash happened sometime around 1 p.m. near Glamis, California. The crash site is near Naval Air Facility El Centro.

The base posted on Facebook that the aircraft that crashed belonged to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing. Military and civilian first responders are on site.

According to the base, contrary to initial dispatch reports from emergency responders, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft.

Roughly an hour before that update, the base posted an emergency alert on Facebook, writing, "#NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and the 78. Installation Federal Fire, and Imperial County Fire Department are responding."

Officials with Imperial County also confirmed that they were aware of the crash and were providing assistance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.