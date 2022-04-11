$17M approved for Maricopa County affordable housing developments

More affordable housing is coming to Maricopa County as the board of supervisors approved $17 million in funding on April 11 specifically for new housing developments.

The funding will add more than 600 new units to the area's affordable housing stock, says the board.

"A hotel conversion will add 50 housing units and new construction will add 368 units in the West Valley and 192 units in central Phoenix," a news release explained.

Construction is set to begin on these projects later this year.

Hotel conversion supports the homeless population

$8 million will be used to convert an existing hotel on Van Buren Street in central Phoenix to permanent, supportive homes to help serve those transitioning from homeless to housing.

"The property will undergo improvements to ensure that each unit is ready for longer-term occupancy. Upon completion, the converted property will offer 50 units that can be occupied by individuals, and in some cases, couples. In addition to the living spaces, the property will include on-site case management services to assist residents with any barriers to employment and match their needs to available programs and services," the news release read.

Constriction is estimated to be done summer 2023.

Affordable apartments for rent

The Gorman Group was awarded $6 million to build 368 affordable rental units at 67th and Glendale avenues. The development will be called "Centerline on Glendale."

Ulysses Development was awarded $3 million to build an affordable 192-unit apartment complex, called the "Salt River Flats" near Broadway Road and 14th Street in Phoenix.

The units will be "available to those who have 60% of the area median income ($42,660 for a family of 3)," the news release says.

For more on rental assistance and affordable housing information, click here.

