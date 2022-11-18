That's not how the game works: Child gets stuck in claw machine at Northtown Mall

We know the game is hard, but you're not supposed to get into the machine to win the stuffed animal.

Last weekend, 5-year-old Tay, apparently annoyed with the lack of progress in winning a stuffed animal using a claw machine at the Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, decided to take a different approach – he just got into the machine.

Getting in was easier, getting out – well that was a little harder. Tay's mom told FOX 9 he needed his older brother Grayson's help to get free of the claw machine.

Tay's mom said he's fine. Though we at FOX 9 are pretty certain he'll NEVER get through a family gathering without someone bringing up the incident.