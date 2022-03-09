Missing 10-year-old boy last seen riding bike in San Tan Valley neighborhood

article

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike in a San Tan Valley neighborhood on March 8.

Deputies say Jacob Pierson had been riding his bicycle in the Laredo Ranch community near Laredo Ranch Drive and Schnepf Road at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He is described as a 4'9", 65-pound boy with blonde hair and blue eyes. Pierson had been wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans, black Vans shoes, and a black and red hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 520-866-5111.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







