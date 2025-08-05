Expand / Collapse search
Missing Arizona hiker found safe; Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed | Nightly Roundup

Published  August 5, 2025 6:50pm MST
Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - Cause of death revealed for Ozzy Osbourne; Arizona man allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's dog; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

1. Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

What we know:

The cause of musician and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne's death has been revealed.

Big picture view:

Osbourne passed away at the age of 76 last month. Besides his role on a reality TV show towards the latter part of his life, Osbourne was also known for his music, having been considered a heavy metal icon.

2. Missing Arizona hiker found

What we know:

After going missing for days, an Arizona hiker has been found safe.

Dig deeper:

Joe Sullivan (pictured) went missing while he and a group of teenagers went on a weekend retreat hike near Strawberry. 

3. Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's dog

Peri Cann (Courtesy: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Officials with the Pinal County Attorney's Office say they have filed charges against Peri Cann (pictured).

What they're saying:

PCAO said Cann is accused of kidnapping his estranged girlfriend, take her out to the desert, and later killed her dog.

4. Arizona woman sentenced for hitting officer with crowbar

Sedona woman sentenced for crowbar attack on officer

What we know:

47-year-old Erica Montgomery will serve time behind bars as a result of an assault that involved a police officer in Sedona.

What's next:

Besides being given a 10.5-year prison sentence, Montgomery will also serve probation after her release.

5. San Tan Valley awaits incorporation vote result

What we know:

Voters in San Tan Valley will decide on a vote that could change its status as an unincorporated community.

By the numbers:

Currently, San Tan Valley has over 100,000 residents, but the community has no local government, including police, a mayor or city council.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/5/25

