Missing Ohio architect killed in Mexico with fiancée

A DNA match has confirmed that Cincinnati architect Jose Gutiérrez is one of four people found buried next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in Zacatecas, Mexico, last week, according to his family and local reports.

Gutiérrez's parents, who live in Mexico, told FOX 19 Cincinnati that DNA results confirming their son's identity were returned with 99% accuracy.

His sister, Grissi Gutiérrez, confirmed to Fox News Digital that their parents went to pick up his remains on Tuesday.

Gutierrez, 36, was last seen at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Dec. 22, 2022, while traveling to visit his fiancée in Mexico .

Mexican authorities discovered Gutierrez — along with his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, and Pichardo’s sister and cousin — dead and buried next to a car with multiple bullet holes and flat tires.

The architect was the oldest of his seven siblings and received his Master's from Miami University. He and Pichardo had plans to get married later this year, according to FOX 19.

Prior to their discovery, the Gutierrez and Pichardo families held a protest demanding the Mexican government find their loved ones alive.

FILE - Jose Gutierrez has not been seen by his family in Ohio since visiting Mexico to visit his fiancee. (Gutierrez Family)

The State Department has issued a travel advisory for Zacatecas, which has an increased risk of crime and kidnapping.

"Do not travel due to crime and kidnappings," the advisory states. "Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping."

