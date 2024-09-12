Expand / Collapse search

Missing teen found dead in Phoenix; Trump back in Arizona l Morning News Brief

Published  September 12, 2024 9:54am MST
PHOENIX - The search for a missing Valley teenager has come to a tragic end; former President Donald Trump will be back in Arizona for a campaign event; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 12.

1. Human remains ID'd as missing teenager

Human remains that were found along a Phoenix mountain range have been identified as a missing 16-year-old from Peoria, police said.

2. Trump to speak in southern Arizona

Fresh off the debate stage, former President Donald Trump is set to visit Arizona on Thursday where he will deliver remarks on the economy and housing, according to his campaign.

3. Earthquake rattles SoCal

A preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Southern California Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Read more here.

4. McDonald's and Crocs Happy Meal collaboration

McDonald’s and Crocs have a new Happy Meal collaboration. Here’s what’s inside.

5. Tucson armed robbery suspect sought

Tucson convenience store armed robbery suspect sought

Today's weather

The high in Phoenix on Sept. 12 will be about 108°F, with breezy and sunny conditions.