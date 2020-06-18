Mississippi flag removed from one city hall building due to Confederate emblem

City council members in Gulfport, Mississippi voted unanimously to take down the state flag, which includes the Confederate battle emblem, from municipal buildings.

This video shows people lowering the state flag and removing it from a flagpole in front of the Gulfport City Hall on Tuesday, June 16. The flag was replaced with the historic Magnolia Flag, which was adopted as the official state flag from 1861 to 1865, according to the Mississippi Historical Society.

Removing the state flag from municipal buildings will also be proposed to officials in the state capital of Jackson, WLOX reported.

The flag removal comes amid nationwide anti-racism protests and growing calls for controversial statues and other Confederate symbols to be taken down.