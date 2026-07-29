Phoenix mobile home fire leaves 1 displaced

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The Brief A mobile home caught fire on the morning of July 29 near 7th Street and Grovers Avenue. The Phoenix Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames before they spread. Authorities say one person will be displaced.



A mobile home fire left one person displaced on the morning of Wednesday, July 29.

What we know:

At 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a mobile home in the area of 7th Street and Grovers Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Side view of the home.

They were able to "quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread to any other units."

Phoenix Fire says one person will be displaced, but they were not at the home when firefighters arrived.

There are no injuries reported.

What we don't know:

The fire department has not determined a cause.