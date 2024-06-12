Expand / Collapse search
Dozens of residents displaced, 5 mobile homes destroyed in Phoenix fire

By
Updated  June 12, 2024 5:53pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Fire burns several mobile homes in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A fire that ravaged several Phoenix mobile homes displaced dozens of people on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters in Phoenix responded to multiple mobile homes that erupted on fire near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street on June 12.

Smoke could be seen in the air and was causing breathing issues for residents and firefighters in the area. The fire department said broken gas lines in the area were complicating the response.

Hazmat crews were sent to help with battling the fire.

Residents sheltered at a nearby school while firefighters were battling the flames and putting out hot spots.

More than 50 people are displaced, and five mobile homes were destroyed. One person was treated for minor burn injuries.

Resources are being offered to the dozens of residents who are displaced.

More than 70 firefighting personnel responded to this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)

Map of where the fire is: