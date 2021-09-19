Expand / Collapse search

Monsoon 2021 brings bat invasion to Arizona

By FOX 10 Staff
Monsoons
TUCSON, Ariz. - Monsoon 2021 in Arizona is bringing an invasion of bats.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says two species of bats are making pit stops in the state during their migration to Mexico: the long nosed bat and long tailed bat.

AZGFD's Mark Hart says the bats love nectar, which is found in hummingbird feeders, so you may want to take them down for a while.

"Take your hummingbird feeder down if you're tired of refilling it all of the time and wait until they leave, which could be any day now. Or leave them up and figure that you're helping out that species." 

AZGFD officials say the bats should be moving on to Mexico soon.

Online: https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/backyard-bats

