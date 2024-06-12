Monsoon Preparedness: Phoenix gets ready ahead of summer storm season
PHOENIX - The monsoon season starts on Saturday, June 15. The City of Phoenix is making sure it is ready for the storms, and its Office of Emergency Management is hosting the annual Monsoon Preparedness Day.
The city, along with its partners, will discuss what it needs to keep the community safe from weather conditions year-round, with a focus on increased efforts during the season. That will include being prepared to mitigate against, as well as recover from, any damage.
In addition, they will discuss ways to educate the public on keeping essential items at home, like water, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies, flashlights, and batteries.
Besides Phoenix, other cities are also making sure residents are prepared. Mesa has several locations where people who live there can fill their own sand bags, or take pre-filled sand bags, for free.
Meanwhile, people with ADOT say their dust detection system on the I-10 will help keep people safe.
The system is deployed along a 10-mile stretch of the freeway, between Phoenix and Tucson. The first-of-its-kind system lowers the legal speed limit during severe dust storms, where visibility is limited. It also has a message board that shows urgent updates. Since it was first used at the start of the 2020 monsoon season, the system has been activated for an estimated 50 dust storms.
The monsoon season will last through September 30.
Monsoon resources
Mesa - https://mesanow.org/news/public/article/3334
Phoenix - https://www.phoenix.gov/pio/summer/update
Scottsdale - https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/news/ready-set-go-for-summer-monsoons
Tempe - https://www.tempe.gov/government/public-works/storms-and-monsoon-weather
Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon
"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.
GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:
- Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
- Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
- Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
- Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
- Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
- Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
- Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
- Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
- If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
- Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
- Keep pets indoors during storms.