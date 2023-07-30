Monsoon storm heads toward Phoenix | July 30

A monsoon storm is headed toward the Phoenix area and it's coming from the East Valley on Sunday night.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for communities east of Phoenix, like Mesa and Apache Junction. Those have since expired.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix says the storms can include "60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail."

As of 7:10 p.m., the storm is staying east and southeast of Phoenix, in Pinal County.

