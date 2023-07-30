Expand / Collapse search
Monsoon storm heads toward Phoenix | July 30

Monsoons
PHOENIX - A monsoon storm is headed toward the Phoenix area and it's coming from the East Valley on Sunday night.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for communities east of Phoenix, like Mesa and Apache Junction. Those have since expired.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix says the storms can include "60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail."

As of 7:10 p.m., the storm is staying east and southeast of Phoenix, in Pinal County.

Storms begin to head toward Phoenix

Storms are headed toward Phoenix Sunday night, but will they bring us some much needed and anticipated rain, or will they die down as they inch closer? FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more.

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/30/23

We're crossing our fingers storms make it over into Phoenix Sunday night!

