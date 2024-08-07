Monsoon: Tuesday night storm left trail of destruction in the Phoenix area

The monsoon storm that moved through the Phoenix area Tuesday night has left some destruction in its wake, and the damages caused became clear on Wednesday morning.

In the area of Hayden Road and Via de Ventura in Scottsdale, trees were uprooted, and some of the fallen trees even managed to hit apartment buildings. Fallen trees can also be seen in the Comanche Park area.

Storm damage can also be seen at McCormick Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale, where officials say about 30 trees fell. They say at least another 30 threes may have to be cut down due to damages.

"A bit of a surprise, when I got out here and saw what actually happened," said an official with the golf club. "We have a couple of irrigation lines broken by the trees uprooting. There's water running."

Officials say the nine-hole field will probably be closed for a couple of days, but they also say cleanup efforts should be easy.

"It shouldn't take too long to clean it up. We've had a lot of practice with the storm. Big storms seem to live this area," the official said.

Elsewhere in the Phoenix area, a palm tree nursery in the area of 83rd Avenue and Broadway in Laveen caught fire during the monsoon storm. While it is not clear if the fire is weather-related, there was a bit of lightning in the area at the time.

