More food donated to Navajo Nation amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona received a big shipment on Friday, in the form of thousands of pounds of food from St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix.

The delivery came at a crucial time, as the Native American nation is battling the highest per capita outbreak of COVID-19. The nation has over 4,000 infections and more than 140 deaths related to coronavirus.

On Friday, 125,000 lbs of food were delivered, and it took five semi-trucks to transport the food to Tuba City.

Each family will receive more than 50 pounds of food. With the nation heading into its seventh weekend curfew due to the ongoing pandemic, many residents will be inside for several days.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says they are really ramping up testing, doing more than most states and dispatching contact tracing teams to warn people who may have been exposed.

