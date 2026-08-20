More human remains discovered at Lake Mead when man finds jawbone in the water

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The Brief A man and his daughter discovered a human jawbone with bones and teeth in the water near the shore at Lake Mead over the weekend. National Park Service rangers and Las Vegas police recovered the remains, but the individual's identity and cause of death have not been released. Water levels at the lake have dropped significantly in recent years, reaching some of the lowest levels seen since 2022 when a body was found in a barrel.



A disturbing discovery was made at Lake Mead over the weekend when a human jawbone was found in the water.

What we know:

National Park rangers and Las Vegas police recovered the remains on Aug. 16 after a man and his daughter reportedly spotted what appeared to be bones and teeth on the Nevada side of the lake at Boulder Beach.

Police took a non-criminal dead body report. The Clark County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene, FOX5 Vegas reported.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity or cause of death are unknown.

What they're saying:

The man who found the remains spoke to FOX5 about the incident.

"We were just getting up to the lake shore, and we were unpacking our stuff, and my daughter went straight to the water. I ran after her because she didn’t have her life jacket, and as soon as I grabbed her, I saw, like, down by her legs that there was like what appears to be like some bones and some teeth," Mario Lecano said.

Dig deeper:

Water levels have dropped significantly at Lake Mead in recent years, and multiple sets of human remains have been found.

In May 2022, a body was found in a barrel that washed up on the shore. An autopsy later confirmed the person was a victim of homicide and was believed to have been killed in the 1980s.

Map of Boulder Beach: