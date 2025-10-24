Mosquitoes: What you can do to keep them away

The Brief There has been a mosquito population explosion across the Phoenix area recently. Recent rainstorms contributed to the increase in mosquitoes. There are ways to protect yourself and your pets from being bitten.



Recent rains have led to a mosquito population explosion across the Valley, biting people and pets.

"They’re not my favorite. I think this is the worst year I’ve ever seen," said Sue Shafer, who lives in Phoenix. "You know, we had all that tremendous rain."

Mosquitoes are everywhere. They are more than a nuisance; they can carry West Nile virus and spread heartworms to animals. But we are learning more about how mosquitoes pick their prey and ways to keep them away.

Dig deeper:

Only female mosquitoes bite, and studies show they’re attracted to the carbon dioxide humansexhale, along with dark clothing.

But then, things get a little weird.

"What is very interesting to us is for some reason, Type O is twice more likely to get bitten by a mosquito than non-Type O," said Dr. Frank LoVecchio of Valleywise Health. "Also pregnant women. We don’t understand why pregnant women."

What you can do:

Mosquitoes can also be a pain for pets, spreading disease by biting an infected animal and then biting another one. They spread things like heartworm, which, if left untreated, can cause serious health issues for your pet.

"Mosquitoes bite dogs and cats, spreading heartworm and other diseases," one veterinarian said. "There are lots of vet-approved repellents."

Shafer sometimes uses insect repellent, both chemical and non-chemical options. Her best strategy, however, is to cover arms and legs.

"People like to spray their clothes or spray their bodies, but I would rather put the clothes on to protect it because even if you’re spraying yourself, what if you miss like that one spot," she said.

Experts say all mosquitoes really need is a bottle cap full of standing water in order to breed. Or you could wait them out. Studies show mosquitoes tend to die off when temperatures are below 50°F for a period of time. But here in Arizona, who knows when that will happen.