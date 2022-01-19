Motel 6 shooting in north Phoenix leaves man dead, suspect on the run

Police are searching for an unknown suspect after a man was shot dead at a Motel 6 in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at around 4:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 location near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road on Jan. 19.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting. They have not found a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

A homicide investigation at a Motel 6 in Phoenix.

