Motel 6 shooting in north Phoenix leaves man dead, suspect on the run
PHOENIX - Police are searching for an unknown suspect after a man was shot dead at a Motel 6 in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported at around 4:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 location near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road on Jan. 19.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting. They have not found a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.
A homicide investigation at a Motel 6 in Phoenix.
