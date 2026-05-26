Mother indicted after crash kills her daughter; 2nd Salt River drowning | Nightly Roundup

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A mother was indicted on several felonies after she reportedly tested positive for meth and weed following a rollover crash in Phoenix, and we're learning more about back-to-back Salt River drownings. Here are your top stories on May 26, 2026, from fox10phoenix.com.
1. Mother tests positive for weed, meth following deadly crash
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A woman has been indicted on felony charges, including manslaughter, endangerment and drug possession, following an April 12 rollover crash on I-17 in Phoenix that killed her daughter and injured three other children.
2. Back-to-back Salt River drownings
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The body of a man who was last seen swimming across the Salt River has been recovered. It was the second deadly incident at the river over Memorial Day weekend.
3. Management shake up in Gila County during critical flood recovery
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Gila County supervisors fired county manager James Menlove. The termination comes as Arizona communities like Globe prepare for monsoon season and manage millions in flood recovery funds.
4. Latest on Phoenix murder-suicide
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Prior to a mom killing her two kids before herself at a Phoenix home, police said she shot a woman who was with her husband in a parking lot, and texted him about her plans to harm the children.
5. RFK Jr. seen wrangling snakes in new video
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Video showed Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrangling a pair of black North American racer snakes at Dr. Mehemet Oz's home on Tuesday.
A look at your weather
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on our warm weather in Phoenix, as well as the weather the High Country is feeling.
Get your full forecast.