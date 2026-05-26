Mother indicted after crash kills her daughter; 2nd Salt River drowning | Nightly Roundup

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A mother was indicted on several felonies after she reportedly tested positive for meth and weed following a rollover crash in Phoenix, and we're learning more about back-to-back Salt River drownings. Here are your top stories on May 26, 2026, from fox10phoenix.com.

1. Mother tests positive for weed, meth following deadly crash

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2. Back-to-back Salt River drownings

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3. Management shake up in Gila County during critical flood recovery

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4. Latest on Phoenix murder-suicide

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5. RFK Jr. seen wrangling snakes in new video

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