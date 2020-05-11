Mothers honored on their day with bouquets with an extra special meaning

Lots of moms received gifts or flowers to recognize what they do for their families on Mother's Day.

For some mothers, the giving never stops.

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke with moms who got bouquets of flowers from a Chandler restaurant looking to give back.

Behind the white wall of Hidden House in Chandler, the bouquets for moms have an extra meaning. Each collection of flowers raised money for charity.

"Well how can I give back during this opportunity?" asked Lara Jacobs with Locki Event and Designs. "We have some extra time? So yes, it's been really fun."

Jacobs says right now she should be stacked high in wedding and event bouquets but with this new COVID-19 world, her skills with stems and ribbons have had some downtime.

"Definitely a different season ... we would be out and about crazy times right now and we're hunkered down doing lots of Zoom meetings," she said.

Each bouquet ordered at Hidden House also raised money to Maggie's Place. They're a local nonprofit built on the hard work of moms.

"They provide shelter and ongoing support for pregnant and parenting mothers. They've got over 150 alumnae moms, it's actually their 20 year anniversary this Mother's Day," Jacobs explained.

It's one of the small things of beauty that can come out of times like these, charity and donation.

Jacobs took the donations a step further too. Every alumnae mom from Maggie's Place received a rose Sunday.

"I think as a surprise to them, especially in a time of need," Jacobs said. "I know flowers make me super happy so just having a rose, a flower in your home, I'm sure it is awesome especially right now."