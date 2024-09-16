Motorcyclist rear-ended by pickup truck on Loop 303 in west Valley: DPS

The Brief A motorcycle rider has life-threatening injuries after being rear-ended by a pickup truck along the northbound lanes of the Loop 303. DPS says fatigue is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The northbound lanes are back open at Northern Parkway.



A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after being rear-ended by a pickup truck along the Loop 303 in the west Valley, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Sept. 16.

The crash happened at 2:21 a.m. on Monday along the northbound lanes between Northern Parkway and Peoria Avenue.

DPS says the 36-year-old motorcyclist was ejected and dragged three-quarters of a mile to the Peoria off-ramp after the collision.

"The critically injured motorcyclist remained in the roadway until a citizen dragged him to a safe location, likely preventing the motorcyclist from being run over," DPS said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital. The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

Investigators say impairment has been ruled out, but fatigue is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The northbound lanes were closed at Northern Parkway, but they have since been reopened.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A motorcycle crash closed the northbound lanes of the Loop 303 at Northern Parkway on Sept. 16.