Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist rear-ended by pickup truck on Loop 303 in west Valley: DPS

By
Updated  September 16, 2024 8:04am MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Motorcycle crash on Loop 303 closes freeway

The crash happened on Sept. 16 along the northbound lanes at Peoria Avenue. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says there are unknown injuries in the crash.

WADDELL, Ariz. - A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after being rear-ended by a pickup truck along the Loop 303 in the west Valley, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Sept. 16.

The crash happened at 2:21 a.m. on Monday along the northbound lanes between Northern Parkway and Peoria Avenue.

DPS says the 36-year-old motorcyclist was ejected and dragged three-quarters of a mile to the Peoria off-ramp after the collision.

"The critically injured motorcyclist remained in the roadway until a citizen dragged him to a safe location, likely preventing the motorcyclist from being run over," DPS said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital. The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

Investigators say impairment has been ruled out, but fatigue is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The northbound lanes were closed at Northern Parkway, but they have since been reopened.

Image 1 of 2

A motorcycle crash closed the northbound lanes of the Loop 303 at Northern Parkway on Sept. 16.