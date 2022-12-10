Motorcyclist killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix on Friday night, and police are looking for the driver involved.

The collision happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Mario Aguirre, had been heading south down 75th Avenue when he hit, police said.

"The man was driving south on 75th Avenue and had collided with a vehicle turning onto West Encanto Boulevard from 75th Avenue," police said.

Authorities found Aguirre lying on the roadway unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

